5/6/20 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reports 1 new recovered case of COVID-19 in the region. The individual is from Johnson County. Currently, there are 31 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States. Southern Seven also confirms 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. All are being isolated. Several Union County residents who have tested positive within the last week are tied to outbreaks at workplaces outside of the region. The newly confirmed cases are one male in his 30s and another in his 40s from Alexander County; one female in her 20s in Massac County; one male in his 30s and another in his 40s from Pulaski County; one female in her 20s, one in her 40s, one in her 70s, five females in their 80s, another 3 in their 90s, two males in their 80s, another 2 in their 80s, and one in his 90s from Union County. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 88 cases and 1 death. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 5 (3 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 4 (3 recoveries)

Massac: 6 (3 recoveries)

Pulaski: 23 (14 recoveries)

Union: 49 (7 recoveries)

