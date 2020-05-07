Additional child care help for MO low-income families, providers

The Missouri Department of Social Services says it will expand child care help to low-income families and support child care providers with federal coronavirus relief funding. During yesterday’s press conference, acting Director Jennifer Tidball says the state is temporarily changing some eligibility guidelines for subsidy programs.

Through August, low-income parents who work, go to school, or train for work could qualify for other aid – the Transitional Child Care Subsidy – which is a subsidy benefit of at least 60%. As for child care providers, those who have remained open to provide services to essential personnel can receive a one-time payment ranging from $1,000 to $7,500.

