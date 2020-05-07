Missouri Senator Josh Hawley Wants FTC to Investigate the Meatpacking Industry

Missouri’s junior senator is calling on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to open an antitrust investigation into the meatpacking industry, saying it’s dominated by a handful of multinational firms that have concentrated meat processing into fewer facilities. Senator Josh Hawley says consumers risk seeing shortages at grocery stores.

Hawley says four companies – Tyson Foods, Cargill, JBS and Smithfield – process 85% of all beef in the United States. Hawley is calling on the FTC to “ask probing questions” about the major meatpacking firms’ conduct and pricing.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!