The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is Open

The Dorena-Hickman has resumed service after being closed since Saturday when floodwaters covered the Kentucky Landing. The ferry reopened on the regular summer schedule at 7 a.m., today.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry normally has to close when the gauge at Cairo exceeds 44 ft., putting floodwaters above where the ferry can operate. Based on the river forecast on Saturday, Captain Jeremy Newsom thought the ferry would be out of service until about May 9 or 10. However, during the overnight hours the Mississippi River dropped more than expected. The Cairo Gauge was at 43.73 at 6 a.m., allowing the ferry to reopen this morning.

You can check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/.

