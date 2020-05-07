Thursday, May 7th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

The first rule of evidence destruction is: Do not hit a cop in the face with a crack pipe tossed out your vehicle’s window. Somehow, that bedrock criminal principle escaped 61-year-old ex-con Derry West during a traffic stop last month near his residence in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

According to police, West was driving a pickup truck around 11:15 p.m. when he was pulled over for failing to have lights illuminating his license plate. West apparently was unaware that police officers were approaching from both sides of his Honda Ridgeline.

As one cop came up to the truck on its passenger side, he spotted West “throwing a small object out of the passenger window.” The airborne object “struck me in the face and fell to the ground,” the officer noted. “I then observed the object to be a small glass tube,” which turned out to be a crack pipe.

West, who claimed the pipe was left in the truck by a friend, was arrested and booked into the county jail, from which he was later released on $2,500 bond. West was also convicted in 2018 for introducing contraband into a correctional facility.

