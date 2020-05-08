4 officers injured following Stoddard County vehicle pursuit
A vehicle pursuit in Dexter led to one arrest, and four officers suffering injuries. The Dexter Police Department reports that officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit on Monday, where a driver ran a stop sign and almost hit a patrol car. The man was driving erratically during the pursuit, and intentionally drove into a police patrol car in the South ditch of Lighthouse Drive. Four Dexter police officers were injured in the pursuit, and were transported to a Dexter hospital for treatment. 25-year-old Thomas Christian was taken into custody at the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department for 2nd degree assault and resisting arrest.