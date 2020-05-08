5-7-20 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

Southern Seven Health Department confirms 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region, including the first case in Pope County. The individual is a male in his 40’s. The other confirmed cases are a female in her 20s and a female in her 40s from Pulaski County; and 2 teen girls, 2 females in their 20s, one in her 80s, one teen boy, one male in his 20s, and another in his 30s from Union County. Several Union County residents who have tested positive within the last week are tied to outbreaks at workplaces outside of the southern seven region. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 99 cases and 1 death. They have also reported one new recovery in Union County. Currently, there are 32 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 5 (3 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 4 (3 recoveries)

Massac: 6 (3 recoveries)

Pope: 1

Pulaski: 25 (14 recoveries)

Union: 57 (8 recoveries)

