Friday, May 8th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Tulsa Police responded to Woodland Hills Mall for a disturbance caused by a naked man and woman. Corporal Brian Collum said it started with a stalled vehicle call and a woman getting out of the vehicle, naked, and running. Her clothes were found in the car.

Police said the man followed the woman and was carrying a pit bull on his shoulders. Officers said they got a call about every half-block from citizens. Collum said they found the man’s clothes in a parking lot between a restaurant and the mall. He said drugs were found in the clothes.

Officers went into the mall and found the couple hugging each other. He said Macy’s employees had wrapped a towel around them both. The pair admitted to taking marijuana and dipping it into a cup of PCP. They could be booked on complaints of indecent exposure, vandalism, and public intoxication.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!