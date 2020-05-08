Man wanted in Union County for endangering the life of a child

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a wanted man. 34-year-old Ronald Davis, Jr. has outstanding warrants for Aggravated Battery, Domestic Battery, and endangering the Life of a Child. Davis is 5’9” and weighs about 250 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be in the Anna area. Anyone with information on Davis’ where about is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 618-833-5500. Information provided can remain anonymous.

