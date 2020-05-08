MERS Goodwill Safely Reopens Select Locations In Missouri

MERS Missouri Goodwill Industries reopened 23 of its 44 retail stores and donations centers yesterday in accordance to and under the direction of federal, state, and local guidelines. The stores in outlying Missouri areas where the order has been lifted including stores in St. Charles County and Franklin County will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For a full list of store locations visit https://mersgoodwill.org/open-locations/.

The shorter hours will provide extra time to clean and disinfect the stores, and the openings will include revised policies to limit exposure to others, including PPE for employees, extra training for cleaning and protection screenings, store capacity limits, and social distancing, updated donation quarantine and acceptance policy. Goodwill is also asking donors to keep holding on to their stockpiled donations to allow time to keep up with the heavy traffic of intake expected to amass in the next few weeks.

MERS Goodwill will be implementing safety measures as outlined by the government and CDC guidelines including:

Masks or other face coverings will be required to enter the store.

to enter the store. There will be occupancy limitations for customers set by the governing city/county. Goodwill will have a member of management stationed at each door to help facilitate that

Goodwill will not allow for customers to bring in their own bags. They will encourage shoppers to bag items at cars or purchase a Goodwill reusable bag for $1.00.

Goodwill associates will be cleaning carts and all touch points throughout the store on an ongoing basis.

Stores and donation spaces will be practicing social distancing in by asking customers and staff to maintain a six feet space between others. Arrows will be on the floor as a guide.

Dressing rooms will be closed. However, they will be extending its 7-day clothing return policy to 14 days.

Goodwill will now be accepting Google Pay and Apple Pay for the convenience of touchless checkout and the stores have installed plexiglass at all registers.

With regard to donations, MERS Goodwill donations will be accepted only at the stores that are open. In keeping with government and CDC guidelines, Goodwill will be taking precautions to keep everyone safe and will be using a “self-service” donation process. Goodwill asks donors to unload their own vehicles and place donations in the containers provided.

Goodwill will not be able to accept donations that do not fit in the provided containers. That size is approximately 40” x 40”. They ask that donors do not leave donations on the ground or at the door. It’s imperative for everyone’s safety that donations go into a container. These containers will then be placed in a truck where they will be isolated for 72 hours and will be safe for our staff to handle and ultimately to be sold.

Goodwill depends on the revenue from their stores to provide free career services to the community. They plan to re-open St. Louis City and St. Louis County and Illinois area stores as soon as the stay at home order is lifted in those areas.