Trading Post – May 9
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
————-
Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543
————-
‘08 Starcraft camper trailer – $4,800
‘94 Wilderness camper trailer
Battery powered golf cart – ph #: 421-5385
————-
Buying: two-post canopy and fenders for 1066 International tractor – ph #: 618-967-7658
————-
Go cart – $250 – ph #: 667-5540
————-
Nordic Track exercise bicycle – $125 – ph #: 382-3296
————-
Metal bench – $100 – ph #: 573-979-7754
————-
Westinghouse inverter generator – $350 – ph #: 573-887-3013
————-
Formal tractor
‘89 Ford Lincoln town car
Trailer – ph #: 703-1237
————-
John Deere two-row corn planter – ph #: 270-5187