Trading Post – May 9

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543

‘08 Starcraft camper trailer – $4,800

‘94 Wilderness camper trailer 

Battery powered golf cart – ph #: 421-5385

Buying: two-post canopy and fenders for 1066 International tractor – ph #: 618-967-7658

Go cart – $250 – ph #: 667-5540

Nordic Track exercise bicycle – $125 – ph #: 382-3296

Metal bench – $100 – ph #: 573-979-7754

Westinghouse inverter generator – $350 – ph #: 573-887-3013

Formal tractor

‘89 Ford Lincoln town car

Trailer – ph #: 703-1237

John Deere two-row corn planter – ph #: 270-5187

