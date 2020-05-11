2 vehicle fatal crash in Massac County, IL

Saturday morning, there was a fatal 2 vehicle crash in Massac County. 87-year-old Frank Pritchett, of Metropolis, was traveling southbound on Old Joppa Road, and 31-year-old Christopher Anderson, of Brookport, was traveling westbound on Joppa Road. Pritchett then turned eastbound onto Joppa Road and hit Anderson’s vehicle head on. Anderson was airlifted to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. Pritchett and Anderson’s passenger, 33-year-old James Anderson, of Brookport, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!