Cape Girardeau man charged with fleeing, attempting to disarm an officer

After allegedly fleeing from police in mid-April, a 24-year-old Cape Girardeau man now faces additional charges for attempting to disarm an officer and resisting arrest. The first set of charges against Deion Phillips stem from an April 19th call in the 1100 block of Cousin Street. A probable-cause statement says that a domestic disturbance was reported around 4 p.m. as a fight involving a man with a woman in a chokehold. The first arrest warrant charged him with one count of second-degree domestic assault and one count of resisting arrest. A second probable-cause statement says that Phillips allegedly committed additional offenses during the execution of the first arrest warrant. A second warrant charges him with an additional count of resisting arrest and one count of attempting to disarm an officer during an arrest. Phillips is being held by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on two $25,000 cash-only bonds. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

