Jackson Flushing Water Distribution and Hydrant System

The City of Jackson will begin flushing the water distribution and hydrant system on Monday, May 11 during the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. until the program is complete.

Fire Department crews flush water mains and hydrants once a year to remove any mineral sediment that builds up in the pipes, improve water quality, and to maintain the valves and hydrants in the system. Because the City’s water supply is a loop-type system, every household, business, and industry may be impacted, regardless of the location of the flushing.

While flushing activities don’t affect the safety of the water supply, the water may appear cloudy or discolored while the lines are flushed due to a temporary stirring of sediments. On the day the fire department is in your neighborhood, they suggest that you:

• Refrain from doing the laundry because the sediments can damage and discolor your laundry, particularly whites.

• Open and run your taps to clear up any discoloration that may still exist. Discoloration may persist for a few days after flushing is completed.

• Wait for the water to clear up before using it for drinking or cooking.

Residents can quickly clear up the discolored water in their homes or businesses by flushing water through the plumbing. Recommended locations for flushing plumbing are outside spigots and bathtubs. Residents should not wash clothes in water that is discolored as this could result in stains.

Residents and businesses can expect to see the Fire Department flushing fire hydrants in neighborhoods pending weather starting May 11. The plan is to flush and flow a majority of the east section of Jackson in the next 12 weeks. You can log on to the City’s website at www.jacksonmo.org or the Fire Department’s website at www.jacksonfire.org for a list of the specific areas that are to be flushed each week.

