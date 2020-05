A portion of Route 91 in Scott and Stoddard Counties, between County Roads 447 and 385, will be closed while maintenance is being performed on drainage ditch 35. The work is set to begin today, and will continue through August 10th.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!