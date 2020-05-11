MO professor cautions public not to worry about “murder hornets”

A University of Missouri professor says the reported threat of Asian “murder hornets” to humans is “99.9 percent hype.” Adjunct associate professor of Plant Sciences and State Floriculture Specialist Dave Trinklein says people who have died from getting stung by the hornets had an average number of 39 stings. He warns the public not to start indiscriminately killing all wasps and hornets.

A group of 15 to 30 hornets can destroy a colony of 30 to 50 thousand European honey bees in a few hours. The Asian giant hornet is about an inch-and-a-half long, has large light orange heads with prominent black eyes, and a black and yellow striped abdomen.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!