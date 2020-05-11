Monday, May 11th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A 50-year-old Montana man named Ronald Joseph Gallagher was arrested on several charges, including marijuana possession, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. He was released from the Missoula County jail after posting bond on the three misdemeanor counts.

As seen in his booking photo, Gallagher, who is something of a frequent flyer at the local lockup, was wearing a “DRUG FREE” t-shirt when collared. The shirt’s full kicker –“Just ran out yesterday” — was cropped out by the jailhouse photographer.

