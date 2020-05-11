Poplar Bluff man taken into custody in murder case

A Poplar Bluff man has been arrested following the stabbing death of his uncle. Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley says that authorities responded to a reported stabbing at a residence in the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue on Thursday, where 50-year-old Virgil Brown Sr. was lying on the floor inside the residence. Brown was transported to a hospital for the treatment of a laceration to his chest, where he later died from his injuries. Witness reports state that he was in an argument with 28-year-old Terry Brown, who was reportedly wielding a knife. Brown Sr. had attempted to disarm him, before Terry Brown stabbed him. Brown was booked at the Butler County Jail for 1st degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

