Public Health Officials Announce 1,656 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease 5-10-2020

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported yesterday 1,656 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 57 additional deaths.

Cook County: 2 males 20s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 9 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 5 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 unknown 90s, 1 male 100+

Kane County: 1 male 30s

Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

Peoria County: 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 50s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 77,741 cases, including 3,406 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 13,653 specimens for a total of 429,984.

