Charges filed in New Madrid guns incident

A New Madrid man is facing charges after an argument ended with gunshots Friday evening. New Madrid officers received a call of a fight in progress with shots fired on Davis St. The victim told the dispatcher that she was trying to leave when Alec Collier broke the key to her car, slashed her tires and shot at her. When an officer arrived, Collier was sitting in the passenger seat of his brother’s vehicle and was placed under arrest. He had strong odor of “an intoxicant coming from him” and a gun was located under a diaper bag in the back seat. There were five bullet holes in the back of a black Buick passenger car and six shell casings between the two vehicles. The victim told officers that Collier had been drinking and they got in an argument. Collier is charged with unlawful use of a firearm, armed criminal action, first-degree tampering, first-degree property damage, and fourth-degree domestic assault. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!