North Henderson structure fire

The Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. received multiple calls yesterday morning for flames coming from a structure on North Henderson Avenue. Upon arrival, units found a 1.5 story home with flames showing through a skylight in the roof and smoke coming from windows in the upper story. An occupant told them that there was someone in the basement. Search crews located the occupant in the basement who was assisted out of the home. The fire was found in a bathroom on the upper floor. The flames were extinguished within 10 minutes. After investigation, the fire was deemed accidental. No one was injured, but the home has sustained $30,000 worth of damage.

