U.S. Route 61 at Center Junction to Close Overnight Wednesday

Construction of the diverging diamond interchange at I-55 and U.S. Route 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson continues with an overnight closure planned tomorrow. Weather permitting, Route 61/Kingshighway will be closed at I-55 while contractor crews install culvert pipes under the roadway overnight. Work will take place Wednesday, May 13 from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. The southbound on ramp will remain open while the northbound off ramp will be closed during these hours. The work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!