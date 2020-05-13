Cape preschool broken into, vandalized one day before reopening

One day before the Christian School for the Young Years planned to reopen, a man allegedly broke into the local preschool and vandalized the facility. 24-year-old Christian Shain, of Cape Girardeau was found inside the preschool at about 10 a.m. Sunday before fleeing the building. He was apprehended by police officers shortly after fleeing and was placed under arrest. A staff member discovered the damages and found the alleged vandal sitting in the preschool office that morning. Shain is now charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage. His bond was set at $10,000. An arraignment hearing in the case is scheduled for May 26th. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

