The Columbia Police Department has cancelled their Endangered Person Advisory for 15-year-old Seven Holliday. She was discovered missing from her residence, and further investigation revealed that she had been in contact with unknown subjects on dating apps. She left with no shoes or personal belongings. Holliday has been found safe.

