Man accused of murder formally charged in court case

A man has been formally charged for the murder of a Poplar Bluff man. 28-year-old Terry Brown appeared in court on Monday via video call, for charges of 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action. These charges come from an investigation by the Poplar Bluff Police Department on Thursday, where 50-year-old Virgil Brown Sr. was lying on the floor inside the residence with a laceration to his chest. Brown’s Fiance told authorities that he had gotten into a verbal argument with his brother, and that he had attempted to leave the house before Brown Sr. began to instigate them both. Terry Brown then began to point a knife to the members of the household, before Brown Sr. attempted to subdue him. Following a short altercation, Brown Sr. was stabbed through his chest, and died of his injuries later at a Poplar Bluff hospital. A bond reduction hearing has been set for May 18th, and Brown is currently being held at the Butler County Jail on a $500,000 cash or surety bond.

