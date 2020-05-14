5-13-20 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

Southern Seven Health Department reports 2 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. Both are from Union County. Currently, there are 46 individuals from the region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States. Southern Seven also confirms 42 new cases of COVID-19. One case is from Johnson County, 3 are from Pulaski County, and 38 are from Union County. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 150 cases and 1 death. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 7 (4 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 5 (4 recoveries)

Massac: 6 (4 recoveries)

Pope: 1

Pulaski: 30 (18 recoveries)

Union: 100 (15 recoveries)

Several Union County residents who have tested positive within the last weeks are tied to outbreaks at workplaces outside of the southern seven region.

