Driver in January police pursuit sentenced to 15 years

The driver in a January police pursuit was sentenced to 15 years in prison under the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections and two years of mandatory supervised release Tuesday in Alexander County, Illinois. 31-year-old Charles Franz, of Yuba City, CA, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in the direction of a police officer. Franz was taken into custody after a Jan. 18 police pursuit beginning in Cape Girardeau and ending near McClure, Illinois, after Franz drove a vehicle into a Cape Girardeau officer’s patrol unit and multiple rounds were discharged from a firearm toward pursuing officers. 25-year-old Cameron Cook, of Scott City, was a passenger in the vehicle during the pursuit. On March 24th, Cook pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in the direction of a police officer. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

