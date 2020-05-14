Marble Hill man arrest for burglary
On Tuesday, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Marble Hill man for burglary. 30-year-old Justin Maloney was arrested for burglarizing items from a storage unit on Greensferry road in Cape Girardeau County on three separate occasions. In March, he committed second-degree burglary by entering a storage unit with the purpose of stealing items inside. He repeated this crime in April and again within the past week. Maloney was formally charged with 3 counts of burglary and is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center with a surety bond set at $20,000.