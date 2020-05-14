Missouri Democratic Party Files Ethics Complaint Against Liberty Alliance USA for Violating Campaign Finance Law, Failing to Register as a Political Action Committee

The Missouri Democratic Party filed a formal ethics complaint against Liberty Alliance USA for violating campaign finance law and failing to register as a committee with the Missouri Ethics Commission. The complaint details how Cornerstone 1791 — the mysterious group behind Liberty Alliance USA — has violated their 501(c)(4) status by spending money and directing most of their activity towards defeating Nicole Galloway in the gubernatorial election.

Read a copy of the complaint here.

Liberty Alliance USA was launched just three days after Galloway announced her gubernatorial campaign — and since then has used a variety of tactics to influence voters in the gubernatorial race. The group has paid for communications like an anti-Galloway micro-site, released videos, statements, and even sent anti-Galloway emails soliciting donations. The group has explicitly coordinated with the Missouri Republican Party — with Liberty Alliance Executive Director Chris Vas and Missouri Republican Party Executive Director Jean Evans joining together to film Galloway during her filing for governor.

Missouri law requires that organizations that solicit donations to influence voters — like the Liberty Alliance — should register with the Commission and file reports about their donors and spending. In MEC v. Missourians for Patient Care, the Missouri Ethics Commission found that Missourians for Patient Care had violated Missouri law by spending funds to influence voters and failing to register as a continuing committee and file regular reports disclosing their donors.

Cornerstone 1791, the dark money group behind Liberty Alliance USA shares an address with the politically connected GravesGarrett Law Firm. Partner Todd Graves was a key political ally of former Governor Eric Greitens and the registered agent for Cornerstone 1791 is GravesGarrett attorney Edward Greim. In 2018, a similar dark money group, also connected to the GravesGarrett firm, the Missouri Alliance for Freedom, unsuccessfully sued Galloway in an attempt to influence voters during her successful campaign for Auditor. Greim was a lead attorney in that case, which was tossed by a Cole County judge in 2019.

Just as Missourians for Patient Care violated state law by not registering as a continuing committee and filing reports, Liberty Alliance USA has violated state campaign finance law by influencing or attempting to influence voters against the election of Nicole Galloway for governor and failing to register with the MEC as a continuing committee.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!