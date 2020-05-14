Missouri House Gives Final Approval to PDMP Legislation

Legislation that establishes a prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) has received final approval from the Missouri House. Wednesday’s bipartisan vote was 94-59, sending the bill back to the Senate for one more vote. State Representative Mike Moon voted against PDMP, warning about potential data breaches involving your prescription information.

As for the Senate, President Pro Tem Dave Schatz says he expects PDMP to be on the Senate floor today, adding that he is still optimistic. If the Senate approves it by 6 pm tomorrow, the bill will go to the governor’s desk.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!