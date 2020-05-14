Thursday, May 14th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida Woman battered her husband with a bouquet of Mother’s Day flowers during a confrontation early yesterday in the couple’s home. Investigators say that 32-year-old Sandra Kay Webb and her spouse were in their Tampa-area residence when matters turned physical around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Webb was upset at the victim because he bought her children “flowers to give her for Mother’s Day.” This “made the defendant angry,” according to an arrest affidavit. Webb allegedly “threw the flowers at the victim while he was in bed and struck him with the bouquet.” Webb is also accused of spitting on her husband’s arm and chest.

After being read her rights, Webb reportedly admitted to police that she threw the flowers, but denied the spitting. Charged with domestic battery, a misdemeanor, Webb was booked into the Pinellas County jail, from which she was released Monday afternoon on her own recognizance.

