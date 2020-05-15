5-14-20 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

Southern Seven Health Department reports 3 new deaths in the Southern Seven region who tested positive for COVID-19. All were from Union County. There have also been 2 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the region. One is from Massac County and the other is from Pope County. Currently, there are 48 individuals from the region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States. Southern Seven confirms 11 new cases of COVID-19. Two are from Johnson County, 1 is from Pulaski County, and 8 are from Union County. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 161 cases and 4 deaths. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 7 (4 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 7 (4 recoveries)

New cases: One male 10’s, one female 60’s

Massac: 6 (5 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 31 (18 recoveries)

New case: one female 70’s

Union: 108 (15 recoveries, 4 deaths)

New cases: One male under 10, one male 10’s, one male 70’s, three males 80’s, one female 90’s, one male 90’s

Deaths: A male in his 80’s, a female in her 80’s, and a female in her 90’s.

Several Union County residents who have tested positive within the last weeks are tied to outbreaks at workplaces outside of the southern seven region.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!