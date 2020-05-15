Friday, May 15th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida Highway Patrol K-9 has scored his second drug bust this month – this time, sniffing out cocaine hidden in a taco dinner kit. According to the FHP, it was just before noon Wednesday when they pulled over a Nissan sedan.

The driver was nervous, they said, and it didn’t take them long to figure out why. K-9 Titan checked out the car and alerted on an Old El Paso taco kit box. But instead of “bold” nacho cheese shells and taco sauce inside, troopers say there was a half-pound of cocaine. They also found $20,000 in cash.

The driver, identified by FHP as 41-year-old Leon Robert King of Brooksville, was arrested on charges including drug posession and trafficking. Back on May 4th, troopers say Titan helped them nab two men driving with 25 pounds of marijuana crammed into trash bags in the back of their car during a Pasco County traffic stop.

