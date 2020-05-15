Homicide Suspect arrested today

About 9pm on May 3rd , 2020, the body of 28-year-old Nina Pop was found in her apartment at 600 S. New Madrid Street in Sikeston. She was the apparent victim of a knife attack and died from her injuries. The SEMO Major Case Squad was activated immediately and have been working along with Sikeston DPS since that time. Today, enough information was gathered on a suspect and charges were filed through the Scott County Court. 40-year-old Joseph Cannon, of Poplar Bluff, was charged today with Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action. Evidence collected and information gathered since May 3rd was enough to bring charges against Cannon. Cannon was arrested this morning at 11:17am in Dexter. He remains in custody with no bond allowed.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!