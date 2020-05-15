Illinois Hotel Industry Announces News Safety Protocols to Protect Guests and Employees During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association (IHLA) announced today their new Clean + Safe Guidance which provides re-opening recommendations as well as cleaning and hygiene procedures for hotels across the state. This announcement coincides with IHLA President & CEO Michael Jacobson serving as the Team Lead of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Accommodations and Tourism working team to help develop details for the reopening of Chicago’s tourism economy as well as long-term sustainability.

As Illinoisans remain at home to stop the spread of COVID-19, hotels have focused on implementing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure the health and safety of guests and hotel employees once travel resumes. This new guidance builds on these practices to provide for safe guest and employee interactions, workplace cleaning and safety protocols, changes to the guest experience, and upgraded cleaning guidance so hotels can begin welcoming back guests and team members confidently. The IHLA will suggest incorporating these guidelines into the Mayor’s reopening plans as well.

Examples outlined in the Clean + Safe Guidance include:

Placing prominent signage encouraging social distancing as well as placing hand sanitizer at entrances and front desks

Providing gloves and PPE to employees who require them

Routinely sanitizing frequently touched surfaces such as button panels on elevators and considering floor markings in the elevator area to designate proper social distancing

Providing spray bottles of sanitizer or wipes in each room for guest use

Multi-use and unnecessary amenities including reading material, pen and paper, and decorative pillows are removed from guest rooms

Ensuring social distancing for front desk agents by having them utilize every other workstation and implementing technology to help limit contact during check-ins.

Implementing changes to food and beverage offerings including contactless delivery of room-service and rollout of “grab-and-go” meal options.

More information about the Clean + Safe Guidance can be found on http://www.illinoishotels.org.

