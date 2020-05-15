Man arrested in New Madrid on multiple charges

A Blytheville, AR man was taken into custody in New Madrid on Wednesday on multiple charges. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department reports that 35 year old Calvin Britton was arrested on the felony charge of resisting arrest by fleeing, as well as charges on stealing, driving the wrong direction on a divided highway, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. He was also charged with possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Britton was transported to the New Madrid County Jail following his arrest.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!