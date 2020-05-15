Shots fired after crash near the intersection of William Street and South West End Boulevard in Cape

Shots were fired by a driver after multiple vehicle accidents occurred at about 2:30 yesterday afternoon near the intersection of William Street and South West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. A gray truck crashed into a silver Ford Focus and another driver hit a curb as he swerved away from the oncoming gray truck as it drove “erratically” toward the intersection. The gray truck then collided with a gray Hyundai Elantra in the intersection, and an occupant of the Hyundai rolled out of the car onto the ground. The drivers of the Hyundai and the truck engaged in a verbal altercation after the collision. The truck driver began to flee the scene, and the Hyundai driver retrieved a handgun from their vehicle, firing shots and hitting the truck as it left the scene. The Hyundai was located and arrested by Cape Girardeau police. They are being held at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Jail on charges stemming from this incident. A suspect vehicle did cross into Illinois, but no other information has been released yet.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!