Trading Post – May 16
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543
Portable basketball goal – ph #: 573-380-0986
Used brick
Kitchen cabinets
Rough cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611
‘08 Starcraft camper
Battery-powered golf cart
John Deere riding lawn mower – ph #: 421-5385
Garage Sale – 502 South Kingshighway – Sikeston
‘88 Honda Elite scooter – $400
Snapper riding mower – $750 – ph #: 618-927-5612
Buying: Solid wood interior doors – 28 in width – ph #: 573-579-4100
Pot belly stove – $50
Stainless Steel sink – $20
Electric cement mixer – $70 – ph #: 576-7405
12 ft aluminum jon boat – $150
45 caliber muzzle-loading rifle – $300 – ph #: 573-788-2236
Alaska Malamute female dog – $150
Lift chair – $275
Buying: Chain-link dog pen panels – 6 ft high – ph #: 573-270-0490
Lionel train board – w/size-O track – $50
Keyboard stand – $15
Electric-powered chain winch – $75 – ph #: 573-450-9172
Acoustic guitar – ph #: 573-282-2268
Buying: Women’s bicycle – ph #: 667-5345