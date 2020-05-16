Trading Post – May 16

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————-

Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543

————-

Portable basketball goal – ph #: 573-380-0986

————-

Used brick

Kitchen cabinets

Rough cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

‘08 Starcraft camper

Battery-powered golf cart 

John Deere riding lawn mower – ph #: 421-5385

————-

Garage Sale – 502 South Kingshighway – Sikeston

————-

‘88 Honda Elite scooter – $400

Snapper riding mower – $750 – ph #: 618-927-5612

————-

Buying: Solid wood interior doors – 28 in width – ph #: 573-579-4100

————-

Pot belly stove – $50

Stainless Steel sink – $20

Electric cement mixer – $70 – ph #: 576-7405

————-

12 ft aluminum jon boat – $150

45 caliber muzzle-loading rifle – $300 – ph #: 573-788-2236

————-

Alaska Malamute female dog – $150

Lift chair – $275

Buying: Chain-link dog pen panels – 6 ft high – ph #: 573-270-0490

————-

Lionel train board – w/size-O track – $50

Keyboard stand – $15

Electric-powered chain winch – $75 – ph #: 573-450-9172

————-

Acoustic guitar – ph #: 573-282-2268

————-

Buying: Women’s bicycle – ph #: 667-5345

