Coronavirus case confirmed at Amen Center

A 75-year-old resident of the Amen Center in Delta was diagnosed positive with COVID-19. Late Thursday evening, the man was said to have difficulty breathing and was transported to an area hospital by ambulance, where he was confirmed positive. Center co-founder Danny Hollowell identified the resident as having colon cancer and vomiting shortly before. The man had been a resident at the Amen Center for three months. The center went into lockdown Friday, and no new residents will be accepted. None of the other employees or 37 residents have shown symptoms of COVID-19. The Amen Center is a Christian-based facility in the former Delta Elementary School, serving individuals impacted by addiction, homelessness or other housing needs.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!