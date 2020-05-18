Shots fired after crash near the intersection of William Street and South West End Boulevard UPDATE
On Thursday, shots were fired by a driver after multiple vehicle accidents occurred at about 2:30 that afternoon near the intersection of William Street and South West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. 22-year-old Deandra Patterson, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested by Cape PD shortly after the incident for firing shots at a motor vehicle that fled the scene. A gray truck crashed into two vehicles and caused another to hit a curb. Patterson and the driver got into a verbal altercation before the driver fled the scene. Patterson retrieved a handgun from her car and began firing shots and hitting the truck. A formal warrant was issued for Patterson for Unlawful Use of a weapon. Her bond was set at $25,000.00 cash or surety.