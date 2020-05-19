5-18-20 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

Southern Seven Health Department reports 12 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the region. One is from Alexander County and 11 are from Union County. Currently, there are 63 individuals from the region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States. Southern Seven also confirms 10 new cases of COVID-19. One is a female in her 50s from Alexander County; two are males in their 40s from Pulaski County; one boy under 5-years-old, 2 teen boys, one male in his 20s, one woman in her 50s, one in her 60s, and one in her 70s are from Union County. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 182 cases and 4 deaths. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 8 (7 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 7 (4 recoveries)

Massac: 6 (5 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 40 (18 recoveries)

Union: 119 (27 recoveries, 4 deaths)

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!