Jackson American Legion Post 158 Memorial Day Event Cancelled

The veterans from the Jackson American Legion Post 158 have cancelled their Monday morning Memorial Day event. They will be out on Friday and Saturday, placing the flags on the veterans’ graves in the City Cemetery and in Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson. They will be putting out over 1100 flags. Any smaller, rural area churches or cemeteries wanting flags for those graves can contact the American Legion in Jackson to get some flags.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!