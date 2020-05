The Cape Girardeau Joint Veterans Council has decided to cancel the annual Memorial Day Service at the Osage Centre, which would have been held on May 25. They felt it was not a good idea to assemble the 300 to 400 attendees for the event in light of the current situation with the COVID-19

