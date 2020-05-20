County Line Road in Scott County closed for drainage work

County Line Road off Route AA in Scott County will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 27 as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several pipes under the roadway. This section of road is between Route AA and Ashley Drive.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

