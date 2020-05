In honor of Missouri’s 2020 graduating seniors, Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will illuminate the Missouri Governor’s Mansion today. Starting at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 military time), the Governor’s Mansion will be lit for the first time in Missouri history for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.

