One of the proposed laws tucked into a massive transportation bill would allow motorcyclists to drive without helmets with certain conditions, including proof of insurance. Representative Jared Taylor says the governor promised he’d sign it.

The governor’s spokesperson says he supports the helmet repeal but must consider everything else in the bill itself.

