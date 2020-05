Missouri has received and processed about 2.5 million individual income tax returns. State Department of Revenue Director Ken Zellers says the figure represents a roughly 358,000 decline compared to this time last year.

Due to the coronavirus, Missouri’s tax filing deadline has been extended to July 15. Income taxes filed by individuals, C Corporations, and trusts or estates have been given a three-month extension.

