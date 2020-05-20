Sikeston Regional Chamber Update

Virtual Membership Luncheon – Thursday, May 28

Join the Sikeston Chamber for about 15 minutes on FB Live for their Virtual May Membership Luncheon! They will start at 12:30pm to give you time to grab lunch from your favorite Chamber Member restaurant and meet them on the Sikeston Regional Chamber Facebook page. While watching, leave a comment for a chance to win tickets to the Sikeston Jaycee Crawfish Boil, see details below.

Bootheel Counseling Services: BSC Talks

BCS Talks has two important presentations coming up during Mental Health Month. *Note, they will have staff members on stand-by for one hour after each presentation if anyone calls in and needs to speak with someone.

Thursday, May 21 st at 2:00pm Chris Hummel will present Youth Suicide Prevention. This is for those who work with youth or older youth where the materials would been deemed appropriate. Register here

Chris Hummel will present Youth Suicide Prevention. Friday, May 29 th at 2:00pm Dallas Allen and Laura Sternberg will also have a Suicide Prevention presentation. Register here.

Dallas Allen and Laura Sternberg will also have a Suicide Prevention presentation.

Adult Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt – Friday, May 29, 7-10pm

Sikeston Parks & Recreation rescheduled their Adult Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt! Join them at the JBR Baseball Field for a live band, refreshments, food trucks. Rain or shine. Must be 21 or older. See their Facebook page for more information

Highway Crossroads Credit Union Golf Tournament – Friday, June 19

This 4 Person Scramble will be held at the Cape Girardeau Jaycee Municipal Golf Course, is $80 per person or $320 per team and features a Golf Ball Drop. See HCCU Golf for more information.

Proceeds are used to provide scholarships to local high school seniors with $80,000 distributed over the last 3 years. Check out this video to see the 3 SHS recipients awarded “prize patrol style” this year, including SOAR participant Seth Copeland!

Sikeston Jaycee Crawfish Boil – Saturday, May 30

The Sikeston Jaycees will host their 11th Annual SJC/HFR Crawfish Boil & Music Festival on Saturday, May 30. The event is headlined by Little Texas and also features the Hunter Hathcoat Band & Heet & the AC’s. Pre-order tickets are $10. Tickets will be $12 at the gate. Find more information on their Facebook page.

Better Schools for Better Communities – June 2 Election

The election to vote on the school bond proposal will be held on June 2.

Sikeston Convention & Visitors Bureau Movie Night – June 6

The Sikeston CVB will host a Drive-In Movie at the Sikeston Jaycee Rodeo Grounds featuring The Sandlot. The movie will start at 8:30 pm and is $10 per vehicle (cash only). Healthcare workers and first responders will receive FREE admission by showing their work badge.

Mary Margaret Story Yarbrough Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament – Monday, June 15

This 3 Person Scramble will be held at Fox Haven Country Club and is $200 per team with sponsorship opportunities available. See the MMSY Golf front and back for additional information.

