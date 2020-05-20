Southbound I-55 to close overnight at Center Junction

As construction of the diverging diamond interchange at I-55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson continues, emergency repairs on the southbound portion of the I-55 bridge are planned with an overnight closure tomorrow. There will be no impacts to northbound traffic. The southbound portion of the bridge will be closed from Exit 105 at Fruitland to Exit 99 at U.S 61 from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. The southbound on-ramp at Exit 99 will remain open. Planned work will include repairing potholes on the bridge.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

