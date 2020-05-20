Wednesday, May 20th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida woman was busted after repeatedly trying to kiss strangers at a bar and also calling 9-1-1 five times to complain patrons were not remaining socially distant inside the establishment.

32-year-old Audra Adams wound up getting arrested for trespassing after she refused to leave Monkey Bar and Grille in Indialantic. Cops showed up after Adams’ fourth 9-1-1 call. Before then, customers at the bar complained to the owner that she tried to kiss several people.

At the owner’s request, she reluctantly left the bar, which is serving booze and food under phase one of Florida’s reopening plan. But she refused to leave the parking lot. She was charged with trespassing after warning, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence, and misuse of a 9-1-1 system.

